Comparing of Ophthotech Corporation (OPHT) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

We will be comparing the differences between Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 50.57M -1.40 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. N/A 515.35 10.62M -0.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ophthotech Corporation and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ophthotech Corporation and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% -227.1% -32.1% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -47.2% -38.8%

Liquidity

Ophthotech Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13 and 13 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Ophthotech Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ophthotech Corporation and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.2% and 53.4%. Insiders owned 0.57% of Ophthotech Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.37% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ophthotech Corporation -13.87% -28.8% -32.97% -50.4% -46.42% -48.65% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -6.02% -14.6% -20.68% -21.21% -32.37% -33.52%

For the past year Ophthotech Corporation was more bearish than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Ophthotech Corporation.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.