Comparing of PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

As Application Software businesses, PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology Corporation 210.14M 2.11 23.29M -1.14 0.00 RingCentral Inc. 673.62M 12.63 26.20M -0.86 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PAR Technology Corporation and RingCentral Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PAR Technology Corporation and RingCentral Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology Corporation -11.08% -35.9% -19.9% RingCentral Inc. -3.89% -9.7% -3.8%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.07 beta means PAR Technology Corporation’s volatility is 107.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. RingCentral Inc. on the other hand, has 1.09 beta which makes it 9.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PAR Technology Corporation is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, RingCentral Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. RingCentral Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for PAR Technology Corporation and RingCentral Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 RingCentral Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively RingCentral Inc. has an average target price of $106, with potential upside of 0.06%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.8% of PAR Technology Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 96.5% of RingCentral Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 26.6% of PAR Technology Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of RingCentral Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAR Technology Corporation -2.47% 0.1% -18.88% 31.21% 121.23% 107.27% RingCentral Inc. 0.72% -1.16% -13.29% 11.71% 73.24% 72.52%

For the past year PAR Technology Corporation has stronger performance than RingCentral Inc.

Summary

RingCentral Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors PAR Technology Corporation.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.