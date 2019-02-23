Comparing of Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 56.71M 2.71 6.91M 0.79 22.09 Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 223.80M 8.52 91.44M 0.68 19.44

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Provident Financial Holdings Inc. and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. Capitol Federal Financial Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Provident Financial Holdings Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Provident Financial Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Capitol Federal Financial Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Provident Financial Holdings Inc. and Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 12.18% 3.5% 0.4% Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 40.86% 7.3% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.18 shows that Provident Financial Holdings Inc. is 82.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Dividends

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. pays out its dividends annually at $0.56 per share and 2.8% dividend yield. Capitol Federal Financial Inc. has an annual dividend pay of $0.34 per share while its annual dividend yield is 2.52%.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Provident Financial Holdings Inc. and Capitol Federal Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Provident Financial Holdings Inc. and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.6% and 78.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Provident Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provident Financial Holdings Inc. -0.8% -0.49% -3.65% -5.53% -9.28% -5.38% Capitol Federal Financial Inc. -6.13% 6.36% 2.59% 2.68% 1.04% 3.3%

For the past year Provident Financial Holdings Inc. has -5.38% weaker performance while Capitol Federal Financial Inc. has 3.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 15 factors Capitol Federal Financial Inc. beats Provident Financial Holdings Inc.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans consisting of various property types, including hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, California, and Montana. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. As of September 30, 2016, it operated a network of 47 branches, which included 37 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches located in Kansas and Missouri. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.