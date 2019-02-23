Comparing of PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB) and Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN)

Both PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB) and Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PS Business Parks Inc. 411.18M 12.56 162.55M 5.93 23.53 Exantas Capital Corp. 50.73M 6.67 9.40M -0.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PS Business Parks Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PS Business Parks Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PS Business Parks Inc. 39.53% 21% 7.9% Exantas Capital Corp. -18.53% -2.1% -0.7%

Volatility & Risk

PS Business Parks Inc.’s current beta is 0.41 and it happens to be 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Exantas Capital Corp. has a 0.81 beta which is 19.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Dividends

PS Business Parks Inc. pays out its dividends annually at $3.6 per share and 2.44% dividend yield. Exantas Capital Corp. has an annual dividend pay of $0.35 per share while its annual dividend yield is 3.23%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PS Business Parks Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.8% and 66.9%. PS Business Parks Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Exantas Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PS Business Parks Inc. -0.99% 1.86% 6.3% 12.79% 8.12% 11.62% Exantas Capital Corp. -2.69% -2.07% -6.86% 9.8% 12.76% 16.01%

For the past year PS Business Parks Inc. has weaker performance than Exantas Capital Corp.

Summary

PS Business Parks Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Exantas Capital Corp.

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The firm was formerly known as Public Storage Properties XI, Inc. PS Business Parks, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Glendale, California.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.