Comparing of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 183.70M 14.06 23.16M 0.30 205.03 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 7.50M 2.72 1.22M -0.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Repligen Corporation and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 12.61% 3.9% 3.1% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.27% -9.5% -7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.74 beta indicates that Repligen Corporation is 26.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation. Its rival Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Repligen Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Repligen Corporation and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$59.5 is Repligen Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1.05%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.6% of Repligen Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.8% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Repligen Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 64.63% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation -4.25% -8.91% 6.94% 39.49% 79.06% 70.67% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -24.24% -4.21% -12.59% 55.28% 15.74% 30.31%

For the past year Repligen Corporation has stronger performance than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 12 of the 12 factors.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.