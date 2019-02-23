Comparing of ResMed Inc. (RMD) and NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)

We will be contrasting the differences between ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) and NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed Inc. 2.45B 5.91 450.31M 3.29 34.33 NeuroMetrix Inc. 16.09M 0.48 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ResMed Inc. and NeuroMetrix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed Inc. 18.38% 16.7% 10.1% NeuroMetrix Inc. 0.00% -0.8% -0.5%

Volatility and Risk

ResMed Inc. has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NeuroMetrix Inc.’s 0.03 beta is the reason why it is 97.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ResMed Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, NeuroMetrix Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. NeuroMetrix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ResMed Inc.

Dividends

ResMed Inc. pays out $1.46 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 1.46%. No dividend is paid out by NeuroMetrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown ResMed Inc. and NeuroMetrix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 NeuroMetrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ResMed Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 25.44% and an $127 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ResMed Inc. and NeuroMetrix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68% and 10.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of ResMed Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of NeuroMetrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ResMed Inc. 0.99% 4.94% 0.79% 5.95% 31.63% 33.31% NeuroMetrix Inc. -10.12% -19.05% -36.09% -37.04% -43.71% -50.84%

For the past year ResMed Inc. had bullish trend while NeuroMetrix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ResMed Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors NeuroMetrix Inc.

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; and data communications and control products, such as EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules that facilitate the transfer of data and other information to and from the flow generators. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; the SENSUS pain therapy device, a prescription neurostimulation device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and ADVANCE NCS/EMG system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to consumers, patients, retail merchandisers, health care professionals, durable medical equipment suppliers, physicians, clinics, hospitals, managed care organizations, independent distributors, retail health businesses, endocrinologists, podiatrists, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neuro surgeons primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.