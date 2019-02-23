Comparing of Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (SKYS) and FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Since Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) and FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) are part of the Diversified Utilities industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 59.31M 1.05 30.11M -0.60 0.00 FuelCell Energy Inc. 89.44M 0.69 62.17M -0.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and FuelCell Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and FuelCell Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. -50.77% -25.7% -6% FuelCell Energy Inc. -69.51% -54.2% -14.8%

Volatility and Risk

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.’s 1.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 9.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, FuelCell Energy Inc.’s 72.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, FuelCell Energy Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. FuelCell Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and FuelCell Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 FuelCell Energy Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and FuelCell Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.6% and 22.3% respectively. 24.46% are Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of FuelCell Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 6.62% 8.16% -12% -43.61% -55.41% -56% FuelCell Energy Inc. -18.32% -38.69% -45.71% -67.3% -71.22% -66.15%

For the past year Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. has stronger performance than FuelCell Energy Inc.

Summary

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. beats FuelCell Energy Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. It develops direct fuelcell (DFC) plants that generate electricity, heat, and hydrogen for industrial and/or transportation uses, as well as a fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants; and solid oxide fuel cell plants for adjacent sub-megawatt applications to the markets for megawatt-class DFC power plants, as well as energy storage (reversible solid oxide fuel cell) applications utilizing hydrogen as an energy carrier. The company serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, and commercial and hospitality. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, and Canada. The company has strategic alliances with POSCO Energy Co., Ltd.; The Fraunhofer Institute for Ceramic Technologies and Systems IKTS; and E.ON Connecting Energies GmbH. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.