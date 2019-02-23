Comparing of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

This is a contrast between Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 108.50M 11.52 99.35M -0.60 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. N/A 0.00 13.23M -1.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -91.57% -30.6% -22.1% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -66.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Eyenovia Inc. has 12.3 and 12.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eyenovia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 103.39% at a $24 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84% and 12.4%. 0.6% are Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.8% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.03% -3.93% -38.1% -36.05% -33.05% -32.88% Eyenovia Inc. 12.04% 1.59% -23.66% -52.32% 0% -59.68%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.