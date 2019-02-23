Comparing of State Bank Financial Corporation (STBZ) and Its Competitors

As Money Center Banks company, State Bank Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STBZ) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

State Bank Financial Corporation has 78.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 61.73% institutional ownership for its rivals. 3.5% of State Bank Financial Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.00% of all Money Center Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have State Bank Financial Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Bank Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.90% 1.20% Industry Average 28.11% 11.33% 1.10%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares State Bank Financial Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio State Bank Financial Corporation N/A N/A 13.47 Industry Average 2.93B 10.42B 13.92

The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for State Bank Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Bank Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 1.76 2.52

$37 is the average target price of State Bank Financial Corporation, with a potential upside of 71.38%. The potential upside of the competitors is 65.56%. Based on the data given earlier the research analysts’ opionion is that State Bank Financial Corporation’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of State Bank Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Bank Financial Corporation -3.07% -7.92% -27.34% -32.76% -21.27% -21.72% Industry Average 0.62% 3.68% 3.18% 8.52% 13.67% 17.55%

For the past year State Bank Financial Corporation had bearish trend while State Bank Financial Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.97 shows that State Bank Financial Corporation is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, State Bank Financial Corporation’s rivals are 0.24% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.00 beta.

Dividends

$0.74 per share with a dividend yield of 3.45% is the annual dividend that State Bank Financial Corporation pays. On the other side State Bank Financial Corporation’s competitors have dividend yield of 2.83%.

Summary

State Bank Financial Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.