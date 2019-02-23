Comparing of TerraForm Power Inc. (TERP) and Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 (NYSE:DCUD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in TerraForm Power Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) and Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 (NYSE:DCUD). The two are both Diversified Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerraForm Power Inc. 689.02M 3.78 88.83M -1.36 0.00 Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 N/A 0.00 N/A 4.47 11.09

Demonstrates TerraForm Power Inc. and Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TerraForm Power Inc. and Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerraForm Power Inc. -12.89% -4.6% -1.1% Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

TerraForm Power Inc. pays out a $0.57 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 4.56% dividend yield. Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 also pays out annual dividends at $3.12 per share and at a 6.38% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

TerraForm Power Inc. and Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TerraForm Power Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -1.04% for TerraForm Power Inc. with consensus price target of $12.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of TerraForm Power Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% are TerraForm Power Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TerraForm Power Inc. 0% -2.71% 4.93% 5.41% 2.77% -3.85% Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 2.35% 3.31% 2.73% 13.76% -5.78% -4.01%

For the past year TerraForm Power Inc. has stronger performance than Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 beats TerraForm Power Inc.

TerraForm Power, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets serving utility and commercial customers. As of June 30, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.7 megawatts. The company was formerly known as SunEdison Yieldco, Inc. and changed its name to TerraForm Power, Inc. in May 2014. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.