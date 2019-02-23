Comparing of The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) and DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF)

This is a contrast between The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) and DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Community Financial Corporation 53.55M 3.16 11.23M 1.82 16.44 DNB Financial Corporation 40.84M 4.16 10.68M 2.40 13.97

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Community Financial Corporation and DNB Financial Corporation. DNB Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Community Financial Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. The Community Financial Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Community Financial Corporation and DNB Financial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Community Financial Corporation 20.97% 5% 0.4% DNB Financial Corporation 26.15% 8.1% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

The Community Financial Corporation’s current beta is 0.35 and it happens to be 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, DNB Financial Corporation’s 61.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.39 beta.

Dividends

The annual dividend that The Community Financial Corporation pay is $0.43 per share with a dividend yield of 1.41%. Meanhile, DNB Financial Corporation’s yearly dividend is $0.28 per share and 0.72% dividend yield.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Community Financial Corporation and DNB Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.1% and 32.8%. Insiders held 0.9% of The Community Financial Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.5% of DNB Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Community Financial Corporation -0.63% -5.73% -13.5% -18.89% -17.02% -21.85% DNB Financial Corporation -2.05% -1.73% -3.74% -5.63% -2.19% -0.59%

For the past year The Community Financial Corporation was more bearish than DNB Financial Corporation.

Summary

DNB Financial Corporation beats The Community Financial Corporation on 8 of the 14 factors.