Comparing of The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) and Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Both The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) and Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Chemicals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Sherwin-Williams Company 17.53B 2.34 1.11B 13.45 29.26 Yield10 Bioscience Inc. N/A 21.01 11.29M -1.72 0.00

In table 1 we can see The Sherwin-Williams Company and Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The Sherwin-Williams Company and Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Sherwin-Williams Company 6.33% 50.5% 9.5% Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -109.5% -85.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.41 shows that The Sherwin-Williams Company is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s 2.81 beta is the reason why it is 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Sherwin-Williams Company. Its rival Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Yield10 Bioscience Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Dividends

The Sherwin-Williams Company pays out its dividends annually at $3.44 per share and 0.78% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out for Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Company and Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Sherwin-Williams Company 0 4 5 2.56 Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Sherwin-Williams Company’s upside potential is 0.08% at a $440.25 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.1% of The Sherwin-Williams Company shares are held by institutional investors while 11.1% of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of The Sherwin-Williams Company’s shares. Competitively, Yield10 Bioscience Inc. has 36.89% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Sherwin-Williams Company -7.22% -5.14% -15.75% -1.27% -3.2% -4.04% Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 5.51% -6.29% -6.29% -6.94% -34.63% -24.29%

For the past year The Sherwin-Williams Company was less bearish than Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors The Sherwin-Williams Company beats Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment manufacturer product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand. The company also licenses technology and trade names. As of December 31, 2016, its Paint Stores Group segment operated 4,180 company-operated specialty paint stores; Global Finishes Group segment operated 288 company-operated branches; and Latin America Coatings Group segment operated 339 company-operated stores. The company also sells its products through direct sales staff and outside sales representatives to retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third party distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States. It is developing various yield traits using proprietary advanced biotechnology trait gene discovery platforms. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.