Comparing of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. N/A 0.00 23.99M -28.85 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.04 93.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -131.9% -116.8% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a beta of 1.2 and its 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a 1.9 beta which is 90.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.8 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Its rival Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.2% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares and 8.2% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 67.48% are Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -47.59% -58.09% -66.83% -93.64% -92.8% -92.12% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 1.71% 118.4% 11.25% 24.04% -47.49% -40.67%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.