Comparing of Transcat Inc. (TRNS) and ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Since Transcat Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) and ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) are part of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcat Inc. 158.86M 1.07 6.94M 0.90 23.20 ESCO Technologies Inc. 780.68M 2.32 74.78M 3.53 18.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Transcat Inc. and ESCO Technologies Inc. ESCO Technologies Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Transcat Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Transcat Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than ESCO Technologies Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcat Inc. 4.37% 13.9% 7.4% ESCO Technologies Inc. 9.58% 12.7% 7.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.71 shows that Transcat Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ESCO Technologies Inc.’s 9.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

Transcat Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ESCO Technologies Inc. are 2 and 1.3 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Dividends

ESCO Technologies Inc. offers an annual dividend of $0.32 per share, bundled with 0.46% dividend yield. Transcat Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Transcat Inc. and ESCO Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 97.5% respectively. Transcat Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.47% of ESCO Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transcat Inc. 0.63% -5.18% -9.11% 3.52% 49.53% 46.39% ESCO Technologies Inc. -5.79% 1.69% -1.98% 13.18% 6.79% 9.89%

For the past year Transcat Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ESCO Technologies Inc.

Summary

ESCO Technologies Inc. beats on 9 of the 13 factors Transcat Inc.

Transcat, Inc. provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services. This segment also provides CalTrak, a proprietary document and asset management system that is used to integrate and manage the workflow of its calibration service centers and customersÂ’ assets; CalTrak Online, which provides its customers with Web-based asset management capability, as well as an off-site archive of calibration and other service records; and Compliance, Control and Cost, a cloud-based customer portal and asset management tool. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 100,000 test, measurement, and control instruments for customersÂ’ test and measurement instrumentation needs. This segment markets and sells its products through Website, digital and print advertising, proactive outbound sales, and an inbound call center. The company provides services and products to highly regulated industries, principally life science, which includes companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated industries; and additional industries, including industrial manufacturing, oil and gas and alternative energy, aerospace and defense, and other industries that require accuracy in processes and confirmation of the capabilities of their equipment. Transcat, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The companyÂ’s Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions. Its RF Shielding and Test segment designs and manufactures RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. This segment also provides calibration for antennas and field probes, chamber certification, field surveys, customer training, and various product tests. The companyÂ’s Utility Solutions Group segment develops, manufactures, and delivers diagnostic testing solutions, which include electric power grid and enterprise management systems for electrical equipment. This segmentÂ’s solutions include protection diagnostics with the Doble Protection Suite and F6000 series, the M4100 and transformational technology of the M7100 Doble Tester, the dobleARMS asset risk management system, and DobleÂ’s Enoserv PowerBase and DUCe compliance tools. Its Technical Packaging segment offers thermoformed products and packaging materials for medical, pharmaceutical, retail, food, and electronic applications. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.