Comparing of UniFirst Corporation (UNF) and Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

We are contrasting UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) and Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniFirst Corporation 1.72B 1.64 168.01M 7.46 18.85 Oxford Industries Inc. 1.10B 1.24 73.36M 3.63 20.21

In table 1 we can see UniFirst Corporation and Oxford Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Oxford Industries Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than UniFirst Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. UniFirst Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniFirst Corporation 9.77% 11.1% 8.9% Oxford Industries Inc. 6.67% 16.7% 10.4%

Risk and Volatility

UniFirst Corporation has a beta of 0.78 and its 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Oxford Industries Inc. has a 0.11 beta which is 89.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

UniFirst Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, Oxford Industries Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. UniFirst Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Oxford Industries Inc.

Dividends

The annual dividend that UniFirst Corporation pay is $0.38 per share with a dividend yield of 0.25%. Oxford Industries Inc. offers an annual dividend of $1.29 per share, bundled with 1.62% dividend yield.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for UniFirst Corporation and Oxford Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UniFirst Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Oxford Industries Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

UniFirst Corporation has a consensus price target of $152, and a 3.09% upside potential. Competitively Oxford Industries Inc. has a consensus price target of $103, with potential upside of 27.51%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Oxford Industries Inc. is looking more favorable than UniFirst Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both UniFirst Corporation and Oxford Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.6% and 93% respectively. About 1% of UniFirst Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Oxford Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UniFirst Corporation -8.95% -5.91% -23.41% -23.11% -14.9% -14.74% Oxford Industries Inc. -8.66% -19.48% -18.26% -18.47% 1.17% -2.34%

For the past year UniFirst Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Oxford Industries Inc.

Summary

UniFirst Corporation beats Oxford Industries Inc. on 9 of the 16 factors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. It also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, the company provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that might expose to radioactive materials; and services special clean room protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza. In addition, the company licenses Tommy Bahama names for various products, such as men's and women's headwear, watches, outerwear, belts, leather goods, gifts, footwear, handbags, mattresses and box springs, men's socks, luggage, bedding and bath linens, sleepwear, rugs, table top accessories, shampoos, soaps, bath amenities, fragrances, and fabrics, as well as indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products. Oxford Industries, Inc. offers its products through its retail stores and e-commerce sites, department stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, specialty stores, specialty catalogs, and Internet retailers. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 168 Tommy Bahama stores, including 111 full-price retail stores, 17 retail-restaurant locations, and 40 outlet stores. Oxford Industries, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.