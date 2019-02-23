Comparing of Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Both Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 8.05M 15.79 32.65M -1.54 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 29.51M 7.33 46.10M -1.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. -405.59% -383.1% -45% Calithera Biosciences Inc. -156.22% -31.7% -27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 13.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.7. Calithera Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.3% and 65%. Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 33.98%. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.02% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -19.13% -27.15% -54.22% -57.01% 0% -49.77% Calithera Biosciences Inc. -1.42% -3.76% 1.25% -0.82% -49.9% -41.8%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.