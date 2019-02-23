Comparing of Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) and PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL)

As Specialty Chemicals businesses, Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) and PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venator Materials PLC 2.31B 0.29 26.00M 0.20 19.65 PolyOne Corporation 3.53B 0.75 161.10M 2.33 13.16

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Venator Materials PLC and PolyOne Corporation. PolyOne Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Venator Materials PLC. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Venator Materials PLC has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than PolyOne Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venator Materials PLC -1.13% -2.3% -0.9% PolyOne Corporation 4.56% 31.2% 6.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Venator Materials PLC is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival PolyOne Corporation is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Venator Materials PLC is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PolyOne Corporation.

Dividends

On the other side, $0.72 per share with a dividend yield of 2.14% for PolyOne Corporation. No dividend is paid out for Venator Materials PLC.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Venator Materials PLC and PolyOne Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Venator Materials PLC 0 0 0 0.00 PolyOne Corporation 0 3 2 2.40

Competitively the average target price of PolyOne Corporation is $37.67, which is potential 11.12% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.3% of Venator Materials PLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.6% of PolyOne Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Venator Materials PLC’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of PolyOne Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Venator Materials PLC -27.02% -42.79% -66.7% -78.44% -81.36% -82.41% PolyOne Corporation -8.69% -12.34% -26.78% -29.81% -31.01% -29.43%

For the past year Venator Materials PLC was more bearish than PolyOne Corporation.

Summary

PolyOne Corporation beats on 13 of the 15 factors Venator Materials PLC.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, pharmaceuticals, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganics chemicals, and driers for construction, coating, plastic, and specialty markets; and wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications, as well as water treatment chemicals. The company markets its products through specialty distributors, as well as sales and technical services network. Venator Materials PLC was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. Its Designed Structures and Solutions segment produce sheet, custom rollstock and specialty film, laminate, and acrylic solutions. This segment also provides stock and custom packaging solutions for various industry processes that are used in the food, medical, and consumer markets. The companyÂ’s Performance Products and Solutions segment offers vinyl molding and extrusion processors to manufacturers of durable plastic parts and consumer-oriented products. This segment also provides materials testing, component analysis, custom formulation development, colorant and additive services, part design assistance, structural analysis, process simulations, mold design and flow analysis, and extruder screw design services, as well as contract manufacturing and outsourced polymer manufacturing services to resin producers and polymer marketers. The PolyOne Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company also provides thermoplastic elastomers, profiles and laminates, and reinforced thermoplastic composites. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.