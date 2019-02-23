Comparing of Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

As Biotechnology companies, Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 82.87M 10.24 13.09M -0.35 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 22.92M 4.43 N/A -0.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Vericel Corporation and Champions Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Vericel Corporation and Champions Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation -15.80% -22.9% -14.8% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -88.3% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.57 beta indicates that Vericel Corporation is 257.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Champions Oncology Inc.’s beta is 0.75 which is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vericel Corporation is 8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.7. The Current Ratio of rival Champions Oncology Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Vericel Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Vericel Corporation and Champions Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vericel Corporation has a 17.53% upside potential and a consensus target price of $23.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.7% of Vericel Corporation shares and 52.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of Vericel Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.7% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation -0.23% 2.63% 37.57% 29.45% 257.96% 221.83% Champions Oncology Inc. -21.86% -34.48% 20% 77.1% 161.21% 155.15%

For the past year Vericel Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Champions Oncology Inc.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Champions Oncology Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.