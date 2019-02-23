Comparing of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Since VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 24.06M -0.94 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 47.29M 36.65 29.21M -0.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -328.5% -187.7% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -61.77% -59% -50.4%

Risk & Volatility

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a -1.06 beta, while its volatility is 206.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.99 which is 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.5. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $69.17 average price target and a 275.92% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.6% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares and 64.6% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.47%. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -1.67% -14.49% 28.26% 24.65% -12.81% 58.97% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.92% -14.68% -32.71% 22.95% 279.44% 271.2%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.