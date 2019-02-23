Comparing of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

As Biotechnology companies, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 12367.75 31.50M -1.64 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 78.63M 14.02 102.56M -0.73 0.00

Demonstrates Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.5% -39.3% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. -130.43% -91.1% -59.6%

Volatility & Risk

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.21 and it happens to be 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s 2.58 beta is the reason why it is 158.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 29.3 and 29.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are 6.6 and 5.7 respectively. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $6.5, which is potential -11.80% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.4% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.6% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.33% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.96% -28.93% -52.38% 1.45% 197.87% 147.79% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. -3.84% -2.59% 60% 137.22% 171.48% 184.85%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.