Comparison of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 207.80M 15.85 248.57M -1.44 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 31.38M -2.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -119.62% -88.2% -75.5% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -85% -70%

Liquidity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6. On the competitive side is, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 18.49% upside potential and an average price target of $27.17.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.7% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 20.6% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.1% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.4% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.47% -6.1% 34.62% 5.09% -37.59% -37.63% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -7.83% -2.44% -34.85% -62.83% -80.2% -81.02%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.