Comparison of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 7.42M 37.18 117.12M -3.85 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. N/A 910.87 80.14M -3.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -1,578.44% -62.8% -55.6% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -90.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 6.5 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $38, while its potential upside is 227.59%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.7% and 64.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.5% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -12.23% -31.95% -45.79% -58.79% -63% -66.83% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -5.82% -30.72% -35.51% -42.18% -30.88% -33.65%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.