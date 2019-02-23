Comparison of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|7.42M
|37.18
|117.12M
|-3.85
|0.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|910.87
|80.14M
|-3.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-1,578.44%
|-62.8%
|-55.6%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-114.5%
|-90.2%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 6.5 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Meanwhile, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $38, while its potential upside is 227.59%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.7% and 64.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.5% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-12.23%
|-31.95%
|-45.79%
|-58.79%
|-63%
|-66.83%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-5.82%
|-30.72%
|-35.51%
|-42.18%
|-30.88%
|-33.65%
For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.