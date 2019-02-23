Comparison of ARC Group Worldwide Inc. (ARCW) and DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

ARC Group Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCW) and DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) are two firms in the Metal Fabrication that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Group Worldwide Inc. 87.40M 0.28 9.25M -0.53 0.00 DMC Global Inc. 290.60M 2.50 12.90M 0.96 36.06

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ARC Group Worldwide Inc. and DMC Global Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Group Worldwide Inc. -10.58% -36.4% -12.4% DMC Global Inc. 4.44% 11.8% 6.5%

Volatility & Risk

ARC Group Worldwide Inc. is 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.72. From a competition point of view, DMC Global Inc. has a 0.6 beta which is 40.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ARC Group Worldwide Inc. are 1.6 and 0.9. Competitively, DMC Global Inc. has 2.1 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. DMC Global Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ARC Group Worldwide Inc.

Dividends

On the other side, $0.08 per share with a dividend yield of 0.23% for DMC Global Inc. No dividend is paid out by ARC Group Worldwide Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ARC Group Worldwide Inc. and DMC Global Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Group Worldwide Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DMC Global Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of DMC Global Inc. is $53, which is potential 8.78% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ARC Group Worldwide Inc. and DMC Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 87.9% respectively. ARC Group Worldwide Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, DMC Global Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARC Group Worldwide Inc. -13.33% -34.27% -38.42% -50.21% -48% -44.29% DMC Global Inc. -5.08% -14.33% -6.5% -21.39% 54.59% 37.92%

For the past year ARC Group Worldwide Inc. had bearish trend while DMC Global Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

DMC Global Inc. beats on 13 of the 13 factors ARC Group Worldwide Inc.

DMC Global Inc. operates technical product and process businesses in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment is involved in the production of explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries. The DynaEnergetics segment designs, manufactures, markets, and sells perforating explosives and associated hardware, as well as seismic explosives for the oil and gas industry. This segment also offers carrier tubes and charge tubes, shaped charges, detonating cords, detonators, control panels, and perforating products to large, mid-sized, and small oilfield service companies. The company was formerly known as Dynamic Materials Corporation and changed its name to DMC Global Inc. in November 2016. DMC Global Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.