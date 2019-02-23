Comparison of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.69M 100.61 111.28M -2.72 0.00 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 19.36M -1.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -450.71% -23.8% -19.7% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -162%

Volatility and Risk

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.77. Competitively, ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.38% and an $58 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.1% and 4.3%. About 0.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.65% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% 6.05% 2.96% -15.18% 30.07% 20.72% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.11% -19.39% -42.37% -69.69% -86.85% -84.37%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.72% stronger performance while ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -84.37% weaker performance.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.