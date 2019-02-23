Comparison of Arvinas Holding Company LLC (ARVN) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Arvinas Holding Company LLC (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Holding Company LLC 13.46M 46.28 233.06M -7.47 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 4.76M 3.06 10.37M -24.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arvinas Holding Company LLC and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Arvinas Holding Company LLC and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Holding Company LLC -1,731.50% 0% 0% Aytu BioScience Inc. -217.86% -95.5% -46.2%

Liquidity

Arvinas Holding Company LLC’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aytu BioScience Inc. are 1.9 and 1.6 respectively. Arvinas Holding Company LLC therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aytu BioScience Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.3% of Arvinas Holding Company LLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.9% of Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% are Arvinas Holding Company LLC’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.6% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Holding Company LLC 0.83% -8.14% 0% 0% 0% 6.23% Aytu BioScience Inc. -9.16% -17.34% -69.82% -85.57% -98.22% -97.94%

For the past year Arvinas Holding Company LLC had bullish trend while Aytu BioScience Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arvinas Holding Company LLC beats on 7 of the 10 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.