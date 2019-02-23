Comparison of Auris Medical Holding AG (EARS) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Both Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding AG N/A 0.00 N/A -1.94 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. N/A 0.00 38.35M -1.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Auris Medical Holding AG and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding AG 0.00% 630.2% -100.9% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Auris Medical Holding AG are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 2.3 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding AG.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Auris Medical Holding AG and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical Holding AG 0 0 0 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Kodiak Sciences Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 221.43% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.3% of Auris Medical Holding AG shares and 13.6% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 11.6% are Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding AG -8.82% -24.41% 97.3% -54.81% -86.45% -90.97% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -8.65% -4.2% 0% 0% 0% -16.83%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding AG’s stock price has bigger decline than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding AG.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.