Comparison of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

This is a contrast between Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 1.41M 824.32 44.75M -1.42 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. N/A 0.00 213.25M -5.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Autolus Therapeutics plc and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc -3,173.76% 0% 0% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201% -120.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.31% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 77% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.94% are Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc -7.71% 15.42% 8.04% 0% 0% 44.04% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 19.04% -2.48% 13.05% 12.05% 94.61% 49.96%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.