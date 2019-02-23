Comparison of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 29.81M 17.33 16.51M 2.40 25.59 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.13M 123.75 48.81M -4.81 0.00

Demonstrates BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 55.38% 21.8% 20.7% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2,291.55% 0% 0%

Liquidity

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio is 48.4 while its Quick Ratio is 48.4. On the competitive side is, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 16.5 Current Ratio and a 16.5 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.3% and 50.9%. Insiders owned 19.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.07% -3.28% 5.15% 43.88% 42.55% 41.73% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.26% -16.84% -25.3% 0% 0% 0.59%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has stronger performance than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.