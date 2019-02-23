Comparison of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) and Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ)

We are contrasting BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 2.12M 13.63 N/A -0.06 0.00 Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust 4.19M 13.32 N/A 0.17 65.40

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust pays out a $0.58 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 4.75% dividend yield. Meanhile, Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust’s yearly dividend is $0.55 per share and 4.51% dividend yield.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.55% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.08% of Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. 0.05% are BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 1.35% 5.93% -3.62% -10.74% -13.32% -14.13% Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust 2.29% 3.74% -3.31% 1.97% -4.53% -3.07%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s stock price has bigger decline than Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust beats BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.