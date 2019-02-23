Comparison of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) and Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ)

We are contrasting BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|2.12M
|13.63
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust
|4.19M
|13.32
|N/A
|0.17
|65.40
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Dividends
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust pays out a $0.58 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 4.75% dividend yield. Meanhile, Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust’s yearly dividend is $0.55 per share and 4.51% dividend yield.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 4.55% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.08% of Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. 0.05% are BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|1.35%
|5.93%
|-3.62%
|-10.74%
|-13.32%
|-14.13%
|Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust
|2.29%
|3.74%
|-3.31%
|1.97%
|-4.53%
|-3.07%
For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s stock price has bigger decline than Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust beats BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.