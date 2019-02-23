Comparison of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 89.84M 6.32 12.47M 0.19 52.02

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% ChemoCentryx Inc. 13.88% 32.2% 6.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively ChemoCentryx Inc. has a consensus target price of $17.5, with potential upside of 55.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 55.5% respectively. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 54.73%. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.8% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -4.19% -33.88% -35.74% -56.13% -57.5% -54.29% ChemoCentryx Inc. -0.1% -16.33% -9.75% -15.2% 69.59% 68.74%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had bearish trend while ChemoCentryx Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.