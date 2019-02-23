Comparison of ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 30.02M 7.05 33.92M -0.63 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 1.25B 5.55 745.70M 3.96 9.25

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ChromaDex Corporation and Nektar Therapeutics.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation -112.99% -77.8% -61.9% Nektar Therapeutics 59.66% 78.6% 53.6%

Volatility and Risk

ChromaDex Corporation has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Nektar Therapeutics’s 187.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.87 beta.

Liquidity

ChromaDex Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nektar Therapeutics are 13.9 and 13.8 respectively. Nektar Therapeutics therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ChromaDex Corporation and Nektar Therapeutics can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 4 2.80

Nektar Therapeutics on the other hand boasts of a $69.8 average target price and a 74.28% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ChromaDex Corporation and Nektar Therapeutics are owned by institutional investors at 17.7% and 94.2% respectively. Insiders held 2.3% of ChromaDex Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Nektar Therapeutics’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation -19.72% -22.97% -25.59% -25.39% -54.4% -51.53% Nektar Therapeutics -9.23% -3.4% -44.94% -30.86% -33.14% -38.61%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation was more bearish than Nektar Therapeutics.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats ChromaDex Corporation on 11 of the 12 factors.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.