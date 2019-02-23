Comparison of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 13.17M -1.46 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. N/A 1650.15 108.27M -3.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -49.6% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 208.7% -52.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Translate Bio Inc. has 16.7 and 16.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Translate Bio Inc.’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 164.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 49.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 50.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.6% of Translate Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.84% -22.7% -23.57% -59.36% -77.8% -71.32% Translate Bio Inc. 17.7% 26.07% -26.26% 0% 0% -26.13%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.