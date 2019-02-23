Comparison of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Since Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.04 93.68 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 116.86M -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.4% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -45.9%

Volatility & Risk

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s 1.9 beta indicates that its volatility is 90.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 2.65 beta is the reason why it is 165.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 and has 15.9 Quick Ratio. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.2% and 78.7%. About 67.48% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.12% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 1.71% 118.4% 11.25% 24.04% -47.49% -40.67% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 3.93% 9.84% -22.39% -19.28% 17.54% 25.63%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -40.67% weaker performance while Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 25.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.