Comparison of Cognex Corporation (CGNX) and Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE)

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) and Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) are two firms in the Scientific & Technical Instruments that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognex Corporation 806.34M 10.98 219.27M 1.48 27.97 Electro-Sensors Inc. 7.41M 1.50 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cognex Corporation and Electro-Sensors Inc.

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognex Corporation 27.19% 13.4% 11.4% Electro-Sensors Inc. 0.00% -0.4% -0.4%

Cognex Corporation is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.83 beta. Competitively, Electro-Sensors Inc.’s 60.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.4 beta.

7.2 and 6.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cognex Corporation. Its rival Electro-Sensors Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.5 and 15.9 respectively. Electro-Sensors Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cognex Corporation.

Cognex Corporation pays out an annual dividend of $0.19 per share while its dividend yield is 0.36%. No dividend is paid out for Electro-Sensors Inc.

Cognex Corporation and Electro-Sensors Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognex Corporation 0 3 1 2.25 Electro-Sensors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$54.75 is Cognex Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 5.63%.

Cognex Corporation and Electro-Sensors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.3% and 4.5%. 0.2% are Cognex Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 34% of Electro-Sensors Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cognex Corporation -6.09% -12.82% -23.9% -10.94% -34.58% -32.41% Electro-Sensors Inc. -3.36% -5.74% -4.7% -14.81% 3.29% -14.81%

For the past year Cognex Corporation was more bearish than Electro-Sensors Inc.

On 10 of the 12 factors Cognex Corporation beats Electro-Sensors Inc.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. Its products include VisionPro, a software suite that provides various vision tools for programming; displacement sensors with vision software for use in 3D application; In-Sight vision systems that perform various vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; In-Sight vision sensors; ID products, which are used for reading codes that are applied on discrete items during the manufacturing process, as well as have applications in logistics automation for package sorting and distribution; DataMan barcode readers; barcode verifiers; vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications; and barcode scanning software development kits. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and integrators. Cognex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It offers various monitoring systems, which measure actual machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors into alarm signals, computer inputs, or digital displays. It also provides production monitoring devices, such as tilt switches, vibration monitors, and slide gate position monitors; hazard monitoring systems; temperature sensors; digital control products for motors that require a complete closed loop proportional integral derivative control; and closed loop controllers to coordinate production speed in process motors and reduce waste. In addition, the company develops and produces HazardPRO nodes; and develops software updates to its standard products, new calibration software for its slide gate monitors, and released new versions of the HazardPRO gateway and I/O boards. The company serves grain/feed/milling, bulk material, manufacturing, food product, ethanol, and power generation industries, as well as other processing areas. It sells its products through internal sales team, manufacturer's representatives, and distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, China, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. Electro-Sensors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.