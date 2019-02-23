Comparison of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 19.36M -1.42 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 76.87M -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -162% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.5% -24.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.98 beta means ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 2.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.5 which is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 33.2 and its Quick Ratio is 33.2. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.3% and 82.2% respectively. About 4.65% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.11% -19.39% -42.37% -69.69% -86.85% -84.37% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.92% 0.98% -7.49% -0.32% 6.55% 7.29%

For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.