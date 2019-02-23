Comparison of CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic Inc. 1.79B 1.46 159.31M 1.38 15.85 National Retail Properties Inc. 622.66M 13.68 257.57M 1.42 35.82

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CoreCivic Inc. and National Retail Properties Inc. National Retail Properties Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CoreCivic Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. CoreCivic Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic Inc. 8.90% 11.1% 4.8% National Retail Properties Inc. 41.37% 9.8% 4.7%

Volatility & Risk

CoreCivic Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.07 beta. National Retail Properties Inc.’s 90.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.1 beta.

Dividends

CoreCivic Inc. pays out $1.71 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 7.9%. National Retail Properties Inc. offers an annual dividend of $1.95 per share, bundled with 3.71% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for CoreCivic Inc. and National Retail Properties Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCivic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 National Retail Properties Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively National Retail Properties Inc. has a consensus price target of $52.33, with potential downside of -0.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CoreCivic Inc. and National Retail Properties Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.4% and 95.8%. 0.4% are CoreCivic Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are National Retail Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CoreCivic Inc. -0.27% -0.45% -11.34% 2% -2.97% -2.71% National Retail Properties Inc. 1.32% 3.51% 10.57% 21.02% 21.95% 17.6%

For the past year CoreCivic Inc. has -2.71% weaker performance while National Retail Properties Inc. has 17.6% stronger performance.

Summary

On 12 of the 16 factors National Retail Properties Inc. beats CoreCivic Inc.

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. The company also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services. In addition, it leases its facilities to third-party operators. The company serves federal, state, and local correctional and detention authorities. As of December 31, 2012, the company owned and managed 47 correctional and detention facilities; and managed 20 correctional and detention facilities, which it did not own. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.