Comparison of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM)

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 8.86M 16.19 1.18M 0.39 30.41 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC 770.02M 4.81 16.74M 1.39 1.05

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. -13.32% 0% 0% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC -2.17% 3.9% -1.1%

Dividends

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. pays out $0.47 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 3.86%. Meanhile, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC’s yearly dividend is $1.3 per share and 9.72% dividend yield.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.46% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 1.78% 1.7% -2.92% -4.47% -11.32% -11.06% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC 43.14% 32.73% -14.12% -30.48% -48.41% -41.6%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC.

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.