Comparison of DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) and Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Both DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign Inc. 650.11M 13.72 367.28M -4.84 0.00 Amdocs Limited 4.01B 1.98 339.22M 2.47 24.14

Table 1 demonstrates DocuSign Inc. and Amdocs Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign Inc. -56.50% 0% 0% Amdocs Limited 8.46% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DocuSign Inc. Its rival Amdocs Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. DocuSign Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amdocs Limited.

Dividends

On the other side, $1 per share with a dividend yield of 1.77% for Amdocs Limited. DocuSign Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DocuSign Inc. and Amdocs Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70% and 97.1%. Insiders owned 8% of DocuSign Inc. shares. Competitively, Amdocs Limited has 4.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DocuSign Inc. -2.56% -7.27% -24.55% -31.66% 0% 2.42% Amdocs Limited -8.15% -7.38% -8.06% -13.56% -7.42% -8.95%

For the past year DocuSign Inc. had bullish trend while Amdocs Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Amdocs Limited beats DocuSign Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company was 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions in interaction channels. It also provides network solutions to design, deploy, operate, and optimize mobile networks; operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize radio access networks. In addition, the company offers network functions virtualization standards-based software solutions to virtualize network services; and network control products, whcih manage the subscriber or device experience in real time, including controlling access to 3G, 4G, fixed, and convergent networks, as well as managing the consumption of bandwidth. Further, it provides Internet of things monetization and connected home platforms to support connected devices, a cloud-based environment to offer integrated home services, and a solution that allows enterprises to purchase connectivity from service providers in a wholesale mode. Additionally, the company offers mobile financial services, and big data management and analytics products; and entertainment and media solutions that enable the management of media and advertising selling, fulfillment, operations, advertiser and consumer experience, and financial processes in digital and print media, as well as Amdocs Optima, a converged multi-tenant digital customer management and commerce platform. It also provides thought leadership and advisory, systems integration, transformation, managed, digital business operations for order to activation, order gateway, testing, revenue guard, and network services; and Amdocs Academy, a cloud-based learning portal. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.