Comparison of FireEye Inc. (FEYE) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)

As Application Software companies, FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye Inc. 830.95M 3.93 243.12M -1.45 0.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 199.54M 0.65 N/A 0.03 121.94

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us FireEye Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye Inc. -29.26% -42.4% -10.7% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of FireEye Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Borqs Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. FireEye Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

FireEye Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye Inc. 0 5 1 2.17 Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FireEye Inc. has a 17.37% upside potential and a consensus target price of $19.8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FireEye Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.7% and 37.7%. Insiders owned 2.7% of FireEye Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 36.39% of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FireEye Inc. -1.3% -0.6% 27.91% 15.09% 43.01% 39.08% Borqs Technologies Inc. -33.68% 8% -13.1% -54.18% -34.26% -30.64%

For the past year FireEye Inc. had bullish trend while Borqs Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Borqs Technologies Inc. beats FireEye Inc.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.