Comparison of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

This is a contrast between First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 10.87M 37.98 17.25M 0.22 88.30 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 552.24M 1.33 67.19M 9.35 8.47

Table 1 highlights First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 158.69% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 12.17% 0% 0%

Dividends

The annual dividend that First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund pay is $2.32 per share with a dividend yield of 11.28%. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has an annual dividend pay of $2 per share while its annual dividend yield is 2.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.23% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.1% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.94% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.4% -1.84% -11.82% -15.13% -12.88% -25.73% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -10.05% -14% -28% -23.63% -23.15% -21.58%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s stock price has bigger decline than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Virtus Investment Partners Inc.