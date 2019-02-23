Comparison of Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

This is a contrast between Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences Inc. 22.13B 3.81 5.46B 5.40 12.51 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. N/A 147.95 29.67M -1.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gilead Sciences Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gilead Sciences Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences Inc. 24.67% 7.4% 2.4% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -43.3% -39.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.03 shows that Gilead Sciences Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a 0.89 beta which is 11.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gilead Sciences Inc.

Dividends

Gilead Sciences Inc. dividend pay is $2.28 per share with 3.48% dividend yield annually. No dividend is paid out by Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Gilead Sciences Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences Inc. 0 4 3 2.43 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $79.5, while its potential upside is 20.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.4% of Gilead Sciences Inc. shares and 54.8% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Gilead Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 28.26% are Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gilead Sciences Inc. -6.19% -6.88% -6.92% -6.04% -7.19% -5.79% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0% -0.47% -27.16% -47.88% -53.22% -57.14%

For the past year Gilead Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

Gilead Sciences Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa, Australia, India, and the Middle East. The companyÂ’s products include Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, Tybost, and Vitekta for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases. It also offers Zydelig, a PI3K delta inhibitor, in combination with rituximab, for the treatment of certain blood cancers; Letairis, an endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet used for the treatment of chronic angina; Lexiscan/Rapiscan injection for use as a pharmacologic stress agent in radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging; Cayston, an inhaled antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory systems in cystic fibrosis patients; and Tamiflu, an oral antiviral capsule for the treatment and prevention of influenza A and B. In addition, the company provides other products, such as AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections; and Macugen, an anti-angiogenic oligonucleotide to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration. Further, it has product candidates in various stages of development for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, such as hepatitis C virus and hepatitis B virus; hematology/oncology; cardiovascular; and inflammation/respiratory diseases. The company markets its products through its commercial teams and/or in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen R&D Ireland, Japan Tobacco Inc., Galapagos NV., and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.