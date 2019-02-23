Comparison of Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.29 20.87 AnaptysBio Inc. 8.00M 225.35 51.52M -1.83 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Global Cord Blood Corporation and AnaptysBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Global Cord Blood Corporation and AnaptysBio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.6% 4% AnaptysBio Inc. -644.00% -14.9% -14%

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. On the competitive side is, AnaptysBio Inc. which has a 24.1 Current Ratio and a 24.1 Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Dividends

Global Cord Blood Corporation pays out a $0.08 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 1.1% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out for AnaptysBio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Cord Blood Corporation and AnaptysBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.4% and 0% respectively. 49.6% are Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, AnaptysBio Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation -7.3% -12.33% -12.21% -36.42% -42.1% -40% AnaptysBio Inc. -5.05% -17.9% -18.61% 0.71% -20.28% -29.7%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has weaker performance than Global Cord Blood Corporation

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors AnaptysBio Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.