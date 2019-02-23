Comparison of Halliburton Company (HAL) and Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN)

We will be comparing the differences between Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) and Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halliburton Company 24.00B 1.14 1.66B 1.09 26.91 Dawson Geophysical Company 164.52M 0.52 16.86M -0.41 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halliburton Company 6.92% 1.9% 0.7% Dawson Geophysical Company -10.25% -12.6% -10.4%

Risk & Volatility

Halliburton Company has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dawson Geophysical Company’s 11.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Halliburton Company is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Dawson Geophysical Company has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Dawson Geophysical Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Halliburton Company.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Halliburton Company pay is $0.72 per share with a dividend yield of 2.29%. Meanwhile, Dawson Geophysical Company’s annual dividend is $0.32 per share and it also boasts of a 8.56% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halliburton Company 0 1 9 2.90 Dawson Geophysical Company 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 58.05% for Halliburton Company with consensus price target of $49.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Halliburton Company and Dawson Geophysical Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.7% and 70.2%. Insiders held 0.1% of Halliburton Company shares. Competitively, Dawson Geophysical Company has 4.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halliburton Company -6.84% -19.58% -20.2% -38.82% -32.63% -40.09% Dawson Geophysical Company -6.99% -41.06% -42.62% -52.21% -26.31% -26.9%

For the past year Halliburton Company’s stock price has bigger decline than Dawson Geophysical Company.

Summary

On 12 of the 14 factors Halliburton Company beats Dawson Geophysical Company.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services. In addition, this segment offers oilfield production and completion chemicals and services; electrical submersible pumps and progressive cavity pumps; and installation, maintenance, repair, and testing services. The companyÂ’s Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline services; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment offers integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and oilfield project management and integrated solutions. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the continental United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. It operates seismic crews that supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. As of December 31, 2016, it operated seven seismic crews, consisting of three crews in the United States and four crews in Canada. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas with three additional offices in Denison, Houston, and Plano, Texas, as well as two additional offices in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Denver, Colorado.