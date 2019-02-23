Comparison of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

We are comparing Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. N/A 0.00 38.35M -1.07 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 13.78M -0.43 0.00

Demonstrates Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Histogenics Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 66.4% -73.3%

Liquidity

Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Histogenics Corporation are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 221.43% for Kodiak Sciences Inc. with average price target of $22.5. Histogenics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average price target and a 2,592.31% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Histogenics Corporation looks more robust than Kodiak Sciences Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 13.6% and 17.8% respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -8.65% -4.2% 0% 0% 0% -16.83% Histogenics Corporation 8.67% -13.07% -25.83% -83.15% -75.9% -77.31%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Histogenics Corporation

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.