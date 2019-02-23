Comparison of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 5.87M 27.34 192.60M -7.91 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 16.09M 20.19 95.17M -1.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -3,281.09% -188% -94.3% Aduro BioTech Inc. -591.49% -49.5% -23.3%

Volatility and Risk

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.33. Competitively, Aduro BioTech Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.9. On the competitive side is, Aduro BioTech Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 9.3 Quick Ratio. Aduro BioTech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Aduro BioTech Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 0 2.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s upside potential is 22.55% at a $7.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Aduro BioTech Inc. is $10, which is potential 144.50% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Aduro BioTech Inc. is looking more favorable than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares and 49.1% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares. 5.2% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are Aduro BioTech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -4.56% -14.65% -38.27% -55.02% -56.94% -57.09% Aduro BioTech Inc. 12.9% -34.12% -61.9% -57.89% -65.22% -62.67%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s stock price has smaller decline than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Summary

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.