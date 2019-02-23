Comparison of Legg Mason Inc. (LM) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

We will be comparing the differences between Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason Inc. 3.00B 0.87 72.41M 0.90 29.78 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 52.42M 1.57 15.49M 3.13 3.56

Table 1 demonstrates Legg Mason Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hennessy Advisors Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Legg Mason Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Legg Mason Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Legg Mason Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason Inc. -2.41% 7.5% 3.6% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 29.55% 31.4% 20%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.72 shows that Legg Mason Inc. is 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Hennessy Advisors Inc. has a 0.56 beta which is 44.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Legg Mason Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Hennessy Advisors Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Hennessy Advisors Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Legg Mason Inc.

Dividends

Legg Mason Inc. pays out its dividends annually at $1.3 per share and 4.3% dividend yield. Meanhile, Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s yearly dividend is $0.41 per share and 3.95% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Legg Mason Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason Inc. 1 2 1 2.25 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Legg Mason Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -11.48% and an $27 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Legg Mason Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.8% and 17.6% respectively. About 1% of Legg Mason Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% are Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legg Mason Inc. -7.8% -8.28% -13.25% -28.28% -33.64% -36.37% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.67% -10.65% -18.27% -40.69% -35.49% -32.8%

For the past year Legg Mason Inc. was more bearish than Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats on 10 of the 16 factors Legg Mason Inc.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.