Comparison of MarineMax Inc. (HZO) and Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID)

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) and Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarineMax Inc. 1.18B 0.37 40.01M 1.71 11.68 Sotheby’s 930.81M 2.06 98.17M 1.89 19.54

Table 1 highlights MarineMax Inc. and Sotheby’s’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sotheby’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MarineMax Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. MarineMax Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Sotheby’s, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarineMax Inc. 3.39% 11.9% 5.9% Sotheby’s 10.55% 2.8% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

MarineMax Inc. has a beta of 0.91 and its 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sotheby’s’s 70.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MarineMax Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Sotheby’s is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. MarineMax Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sotheby’s.

Dividends

The dividend yield for Sotheby’s is 0.25% while its annual dividend payout is $0.1 per share. No dividend is paid out for MarineMax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given MarineMax Inc. and Sotheby’s’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MarineMax Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Sotheby’s 0 1 1 2.50

MarineMax Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 55.51% and an $29.5 consensus target price. Sotheby’s on the other hand boasts of a $47 consensus target price and a 13.44% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that MarineMax Inc. seems more appealing than Sotheby’s.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.7% of MarineMax Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Sotheby’s are owned by institutional investors. MarineMax Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Sotheby’s’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MarineMax Inc. -5.79% -16.74% -12.85% -18.2% -7.41% 5.82% Sotheby’s -7.9% -12.06% -23.25% -38.26% -27.05% -28.62%

For the past year MarineMax Inc. had bullish trend while Sotheby’s had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 16 factors Sotheby’s beats MarineMax Inc.

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; convertible yachts; motor yachts; ski boats; and jet boats. The company also offers marine parts and accessories that comprise marine electronics; dock and anchoring products consisting of boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, such as tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products; service products; accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories comprising life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, it provides marine engines and equipment; novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; and maintenance, repair, and slip and storage accommodation services. Further, the company offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, credit life, accident, disability, and casualty insurance coverage; assists in arranging extended service contracts; provides boat or yacht brokerage services; and conducts a yacht charter business. As of September 30, 2016, it operated through 56 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas. Additionally, the company maintains a vacations operations facility in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations, print catalog, and Internet. MarineMax, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

SothebyÂ’s operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles through the auction or private sale process. It is also involved in the sale of artworks; and operation of an auction house for investment-quality automobiles. The Finance segment offers art-related financing services, such as term loans secured by artworks that are not intended for sale. The company is also involved in the retail wine operations; licensing SothebyÂ’s International Realty and related trademarks; and licensing its SothebyÂ’s brand name for use in connection with the art auction business in Australia, and art education services in the United States and the United Kingdom. SothebyÂ’s was founded in 1744 and is headquartered in New York, New York.