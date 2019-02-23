Comparison of Masco Corporation (MAS) and Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

We are comparing Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) and Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are General Building Materials companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masco Corporation 8.36B 1.33 727.00M 1.96 15.31 Armstrong World Industries Inc. 950.70M 3.81 256.30M 3.29 19.41

Table 1 highlights Masco Corporation and Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Armstrong World Industries Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Masco Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Masco Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Armstrong World Industries Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Masco Corporation and Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masco Corporation 8.70% 0% 11.2% Armstrong World Industries Inc. 26.96% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Masco Corporation’s current beta is 1.57 and it happens to be 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Armstrong World Industries Inc. has beta of 1.75 which is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Masco Corporation is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Armstrong World Industries Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Masco Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Dividends

Masco Corporation pays out its dividends annually at $0.45 per share and 1.19% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Masco Corporation and Armstrong World Industries Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masco Corporation 0 2 8 2.80 Armstrong World Industries Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$36.5 is Masco Corporation’s average target price while its potential downside is -3.46%. Meanwhile, Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s average target price is $75.5, while its potential upside is 3.28%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Armstrong World Industries Inc. seems more appealing than Masco Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Masco Corporation and Armstrong World Industries Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.5% and 98.6%. Masco Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masco Corporation -5.52% -4.92% -20.86% -22.66% -29.24% -31.86% Armstrong World Industries Inc. -4.64% -9.27% -10.97% -0.03% 8.09% 5.5%

For the past year Masco Corporation has -31.86% weaker performance while Armstrong World Industries Inc. has 5.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries Inc. beats Masco Corporation on 10 of the 15 factors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors. The companyÂ’s Cabinetry Products segment offers assembled cabinetry for kitchen, bath, storage, home office, and home entertainment applications; and integrated bathroom vanity and countertop products. Its Windows and Other Specialty Products segment provides vinyl, fiberglass, and aluminum windows and patio doors; vinyl windows, and composite and panel doors; and staple guns, hammer tackers, glue guns, and rivet tools, as well as staples, glues, and rivets. The company sells its products under DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HÃœPPE, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, MASTER PLUMBER, BEHR, KILZ, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KRAFTMAID, CARDELL, MERILLAT, QUALITY CABINETS, MOORES, ESSENCE SERIES, MILGARD, DURAFLEX, GRIFFIN, PREMIER, EVOLUTION, ARROW, POWERSHOT, and EASYSHOT brands. It offers its products through home center retailers, mass merchandisers, hardware stores, homebuilders, distributors, and other outlets to consumers and contractors, as well as directly to consumers. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Taylor, Michigan.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings worldwide. The company produces suspended fiber and metal ceiling systems, and complementary ceiling products, as well as acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions; and sells suspension system products. It sells its commercial ceiling materials and accessories to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, including large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.