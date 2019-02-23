Comparison of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. N/A 0.00 246.79M -3.46 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. N/A 0.00 19.68M -1.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -343% -150.4% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. which has a 32.9 Current Ratio and a 32.9 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.3% and 47.5%. Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 69.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.8% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -0.27% -14.01% -21.26% -15.86% 46.93% 45.65% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -9.94% 16.22% 45.19% 0% 0% 50.59%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. was less bullish than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.