Comparison of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) and STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 359.85M 3.81 127.86M 1.76 11.79 STORE Capital Corporation 514.18M 13.52 200.98M 0.84 36.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and STORE Capital Corporation. STORE Capital Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and STORE Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 35.53% 9.1% 1.8% STORE Capital Corporation 39.09% 6% 3.2%

Risk and Volatility

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s 0.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 60.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, STORE Capital Corporation has a 0.09 beta which is 91.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out $1.88 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 9.42%. On the other side STORE Capital Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share. It’s dividend yield is 3.88%.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and STORE Capital Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 2 2.67 STORE Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 4.17% for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust with average price target of $21.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and STORE Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 76.1% and 97.8% respectively. 0.3% are PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.82% of STORE Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -1.24% 0.1% 2.62% 10.47% 29.69% 29.37% STORE Capital Corporation 2% 2.24% 5.78% 13.78% 19.14% 17.36%

For the past year PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than STORE Capital Corporation.

Summary

STORE Capital Corporation beats on 10 of the 15 factors PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities. It was formerly known as STORE Capital. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.